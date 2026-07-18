Messi, Yamal 19 years later

NINETEEN years ago, a 20-year-old Messi, already making a name for himself in football, participated in a charity photoshoot for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) where he was photographed washing a baby in a small blue plastic tub.

That infant was Lamine Yamal, and Messi will meet him again, this time as protagonists on football’s biggest stage, the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Sunday (Monday, July 20, PH time).

Argentina and Spain battle for the title in a highly anticipated championship match, which starts at 3:00 a.m. here, with generational story arc connecting Argentina’s veteran icon Messi and Spain’s teenage sensation Yamal.

Now 39, Messi is on what is widely expected to be his final, definitive run with the Argentine national team, hoping to guard his throne and secure another historic title to add to his legendary career. On the other side, the 19-year-old Yamal has emerged as the tournament’s biggest breakout star, carrying Spain’s explosive offense with fearless play on the wings.

Historically, the matchup presents a tight clash on paper. Spain’s deep, disciplined, and quick-passing midfield is set to test the veteran-led, battle-hardened squad of Argentina, which has built its identity on defending Messi’s legacy.

The two nations made it to the championship game after Spain beat France in the semis, while Argentina rallied to break the hearts of England.

Argentina looks for its fourth title and is aiming to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil set the feat in 1958 and 1962.

Meanwhile, Spain is looking for its second title, after winning in 2010. / RSC