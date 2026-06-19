Mexico nips Sokor, books R32 berth

MEXICO became the first team to secure a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, while Canada celebrated its first-ever tournament victory and Switzerland boosted its hopes of advancing, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, June 19, 2026.

In Guadalajara, Luis Romo scored the lone goal as Mexico edged South Korea, 1-0, to book its spot in the Round of 32.

After a tightly contested first half, Romo broke the deadlock early in the second period, capitalizing on a fumble by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jun-hong to score from close range.

Mexico then held firm defensively to claim its second consecutive victory and move to six points in Group A, three ahead of second-placed South Korea.

“It was a very tough match, very hard. Both teams know each other extremely well,” Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre told reporters, according to Xinhua. “They put us under a lot of pressure, we battled hard, we didn’t give them any space and, in the end, it was always going to come down to a mistake tipping the balance one way or the other.”

Canada routs Qatar

In Vancouver, Jonathan David struck a hat-trick as Canada overwhelmed Qatar, 6-0, to record its first World Cup win.

Qatar played most of the second half with only nine men after Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo were both sent off for reckless challenges that resulted in straight red cards.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring before David doubled Canada’s lead with a well-taken volley. The Juventus forward added another just before halftime, while Nathan Saliba made it 4-0 with a free kick that ricocheted in off the post.

An own goal by Mohammed Manai and David’s stoppage-time strike completed the rout, ending Canada’s seven-match winless streak at the World Cup dating back to 1986.

The victory lifted Canada to the top of Group B with four points, level with Switzerland but ahead on goal difference. Qatar remained at the bottom of the group with one point from two matches.

The Canadians, however, were left concerned after midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a suspected broken leg following a challenge from Madibo.

“Everybody was crushed when it happened, but we had to find a way to stay focused. We knew that Ismael wanted us to finish the job,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said, as quoted by Xinhua. “There are a lot of thoughts that go through our heads right now, we’re all thinking about him, but we’re all very proud of what we are.”

Switzerland wins

In Los Angeles, substitute Johan Manzambi scored twice as Switzerland defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, 4-1.

The match appeared headed for a draw before Manzambi broke the deadlock with a close-range volley in the 74th minute.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s task became more difficult six minutes later when Tarik Muharemovic was sent off for pulling down Breel Embolo as the Swiss forward raced toward the goal.

Second-half substitute Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland’s lead before Manzambi added his second goal to make it 3-0.

Ermin Mahmic briefly reduced the deficit with a 93rd-minute volley, but Granit Xhaka restored Switzerland’s three-goal cushion from the penalty spot.

“It was very important that after the second hydration break, we would change a few things, because then the opponent can’t react immediately,” Switzerland manager Murat Yakin told reporters. “Maybe that was the edge we had. We brought in very fast players, and our opponent couldn’t run with them, and it opened up gaps on the edge. That was my strategy.”

SAfrica draws with Czechia

In Atlanta, South Africa salvaged a 1-1 draw against Czechia, thanks to a late penalty from Teboho Mokoena.

Michal Sadilek gave Czechia the lead after combining with Alexandr Sojka before Mokoena converted from the spot following a handball by Pavel Sulc.

“If we go on like that and if we can make another performance like today, I think we have a chance to go in the second round,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

Czechia manager Miroslav Koubek felt his side deserved more from the match.

“We are sorry about the result, because I think that taking a look at the chances, we were nearer to victory,” Koubek said. “South Africa did not create too many chances. They only had a few shots on goal from distance.” / LBG