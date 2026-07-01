Mexico, Norway, France book Round-of-16 berths

CO-HOST Mexico advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (PH time), while Norway and France also booked places in the knockout stage, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In Mexico City, Julián Quiñones scored once and set up another goal to help Mexico secure its first World Cup knockout-stage victory since the country last hosted the tournament in 1986.

Quiñones gave Mexico the lead after a swift counterattack before providing the assist for Raúl Jiménez to double the advantage.

Mexico will face either England or the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Round of 16 in Mexico City on Monday, July 6 (PH time).

“This is just the first step,” Quiñones said after the match. “We are going to have to work harder now to go further and make our fans even happier.”

Haaland lifts Norway

In Dallas, Erling Haaland scored the winning goal in the 86th minute as Norway edged Côte d’Ivoire, 2-1.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring after combining with Martin Odegaard before curling a shot into the top corner.

Côte d’Ivoire equalized in the 74th minute through Amad Diallo, who finished clinically after a one-two with Nicolas Pépe. Norway restored its lead when Patrick Berg set up Haaland, whose strike was his fifth goal of the tournament.

“We played against a fantastic team who have some absolute monsters, physically, who got the better of us in the duels at times,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken said after the match.

Norway will meet Brazil in New Jersey on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Côte d’Ivoire coach Emerse Fae lamented his side’s missed opportunities.

“That’s football. When you get chances, you have to score,” Fae said. “It was everyone’s first World Cup. I think the players have learned a lot. Now, we’ll work on coming back stronger for the next challenges.”

France 3, Sweden 0

In New Jersey, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Sweden, 3-0, to reach the Round of 16.

Mbappe’s brace drew him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot, while Bradley Barcola added France’s other goal.

France will face Paraguay in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 5.

“I feel a lot of pride,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “We’re on a mission. Now, there’s another hurdle to overcome; that’s what the players are here for. We mustn’t look too far ahead, the risk being to be brought back down to earth.”

Sweden coach Graham Potter acknowledged France’s superiority.

“We had to be perfect, and even if we were, I’m not sure that would have been enough,” Potter said. “You look at the careers and the CVs of the French team, you compare them to ours, where we’re at — we’re a young developing team with hopefully a lot of good things ahead of us.” / LBG