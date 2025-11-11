Mexico prepares World Cup infrastructure

MEXICO’S federal infrastructure projects for the 2026 World Cup are on track to be completed in time for the tournament, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday (Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, PH time).

Key projects include renovations of both terminals at Mexico City International Airport and the construction of a train line linking the capital to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Santa Lucía, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mexico will host 13 matches, including five in Mexico City, while Guadalajara and Monterrey will share the remaining eight games.

Sheinbaum said the federal government is investing 9 billion pesos ($489 million) into Mexico City airport’s upgrades.

“This is not only a time to watch the best soccer but also a chance to share with the world who we are — a country of immense cultural richness experiencing a historic moment,” she said at a press conference.

Sheinbaum, who became Mexico’s first female president last year, added that additional federal projects are planned in Monterrey and Guadalajara, with details to be released in the coming weeks.

Azteca Stadium, which will become the first venue in history to host three World Cup opening matches, has been closed for renovations funded by a private company. Sheinbaum did not provide further details on that project.

Mexico anticipates an additional 5.5 million visitors across the three host cities. “It will be a very special time with a significant economic impact, but we will be ready in a few months,” she said.

In a personal gesture, Sheinbaum revealed she will skip the opening match in Mexico City, giving her premium seat to a young female fan who could not otherwise afford to attend.

“I’ve made a decision. I’m going to give my ticket to the opening ceremony to a girl or young woman who loves football but doesn’t have the opportunity to attend,” she said.

The ticket, number 00001, will be for the June 11 match that kicks off the tournament. Sheinbaum said the selection process is still being decided but emphasized the gift will allow a young fan to “dream about football.” / FROM THE WIRES