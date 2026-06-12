Mexico wins WC opener

JULIAN Quiñones and Raul Jimenez scored a goal each as co-host Mexico opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Group A action on Friday, June 12 (PH time), the Xinhua news agency reported.

Quiñones struck early in the first half before Jimenez added another after the break as Mexico capitalized on South Africa’s disciplinary woes in front of more than 80,000 fans at Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico took control from the opening whistle, fueled by strong home support. Colombia-born forward Quiñones broke the deadlock in the ninth minute after Erik Lira’s pressing forced a turnover, allowing the striker to fire a low shot through the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Popularly nicknamed “El Tri,” Mexico continued to dominate possession and create opportunities throughout the first half. Quiñones nearly doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, but his low effort bounced off the far post. Jimenez also threatened repeatedly, only to be denied by a pair of reflex saves from Williams.

South Africa’s best chance before halftime came from Mbekezeli Mbokazi, whose tame effort was comfortably handled by Mexican goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico maintained its intensity after the restart. Alvaro Fidalgo dazzled with skill inside the penalty area but opted to pass instead of shoot, while Brian Gutierrez later sent a long-range effort over the crossbar.

The match turned further in Mexico’s favor when South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole received the tournament’s first red card after bringing down Gutierrez, who was through on goal.

Mexico doubled its advantage in the 67th minute when Jimenez headed home a perfectly weighted cross from Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa’s frustrations mounted late in the contest as Themba Zwane was shown a red card for a high challenge on Alvarado, reducing the African side to nine men.

Mexico also finished the match with 10 players after defender Cesar Montes was sent off for a reckless challenge on Khuliso Mudau in the

closing stages.

According to Xinhua, the victory marked Mexico’s first-ever win in an opening World Cup fixture as the co-hosts made an impressive start to their tournament campaign.

South Korea wins

Hwang In-beom scored the equalizer and later assisted the winning goal as South Korea rallied past the Czech Republic, 2-1, in the second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

After a dull first half that drew boos from spectators as both teams headed to the locker room, the Czech Republic broke the deadlock in the 59th minute. Captain Ladislav Krejci rose above the defense to head home a long throw-in delivered into the penalty area.

South Korea responded eight minutes later through Hwang, who showcased impressive footwork by faking a shot and slipping past two defenders before finding the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

The Feyenoord midfielder continued to influence the match and provided the decisive moment in the 80th minute. Hwang delivered a cross from the right flank that was converted by Oh Hyeon-gyu, completing South Korea’s comeback at Guadalajara Stadium.

According to AP, hundreds of seats remained empty during the match, but South Korea’s supporters had plenty to celebrate after the final whistle.

The South Korean players gathered behind one of the goals to celebrate with their fans before posing for photos, capping a memorable opening victory in the tournament. / LBG