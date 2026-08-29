Miami adds firepower to Giannis-led squad

AFTER recently acquiring five-time All-Star guard All-Star guard Klay Thompson to join MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat recruited another veteran to solidify their roster in the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2026-2027 season.

Heat signed veteran Nick Richards for reportedly

one season.

Richards played for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and14.6 minutes while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

In his NBA career, Richards averages 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 17.6 minutes per game while shooting 62.1 percent on field-goal attempts.

Last July, the Heat signed two-time league MVP and 10-time All-Star Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. / RSC