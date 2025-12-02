MMA eyes Olympic spot

GENEVA -- The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (Amma) has announced the founding of a global governing body for amateur MMA, as the sport seeks inclusion in future Olympic Games.

“MMA has hundreds of millions of fans around the world. But despite this global popularity, MMA remains a sport that lacks unified international governance,” said Amma president Gordan Tang. “I have seen firsthand what can be achieved when everyone works together behind a shared vision.”

Tang and other Amma leaders held an online meeting on Nov. 27, 2025, to confirm the founding of the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (Fimma).

“Fimma is a response to the numerous calls we have received from athletes and from national [and regional] federations, calls for an International Federation that unites the sport under cohesive global governance,” said Tang.

“We are ready to collaborate with any and all organizations that share our commitment to protecting and promoting the global interests of MMA and its athletes,” he added.

Tang also confirmed that the organization has talked with the International Olympic Committee and aims to try to achieve Olympic recognition.

“Fimma is about putting athletes first and building a truly global sport. We’re creating world-class competition platforms, focused on safety, and streamlined events that bring the best athletes together under one organization,” Amma director general Galastein Tan remarked.

Mixed martial arts was included in the 2025 Asian Youth Games, and will debut as a medal event at the 2026 Asian Games. / XINHUA