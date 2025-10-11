Mogbo hits game-winner as Raptors stun Celtics

ROOKIE Jonathan Mogbo played hero as the Toronto Raptors mounted a furious late-game rally to stun the Boston Celtics, 107-105, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason game at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 (PH time).

The Raptors erased a 14-point deficit after the Celtics built what seemed like a safe 103-89 cushion with just 3:45 left on the clock.

Chucky Hepburn sparked an explosive 18-2 run, igniting the home crowd and bringing Toronto all the way back. AJ Lawson knotted the score at 103-all with a clutch basket in the final minute.

Boston briefly regained control behind Wendell Moore Jr., but David Roddy answered with a big shot before Mogbo sealed the deal — sinking the game-winning bucket with two seconds remaining to cap off the comeback.

The win pushed Toronto’s preseason record to 2-1, while giving fans an early glimpse of the young squad’s resilience and poise under pressure.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama powered the San Antonio Spurs to a 134-130 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz, tallying 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Keyonte George drained a game-tying triple at the end of regulation to force overtime before the Spurs took control in the extra period.

In other preseason results, the Portland Trail Blazers finally broke through with a 124-123 win over the Sacramento Kings, led by Jerami Grant’s 18 points. / RSC