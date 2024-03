Monk to miss at least 4 weeks with knee injury

THE Sacramento Kings lost another key player to an injury for the rest of the regular season with star sixth man Malik Monk out at least four weeks with a knee injury.

The Kings said Sunday, March 31, 2024 (PH time), that Monk has a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Monk got hurt early in a 107-103 loss to Dallas on Saturay.

Sacramento entered the day in eighth place in the Western Conference and is trying to make it to the top six and avoid the play-in tournament. The play-in tournament starts on April 16 and the first round on April 20.

The Kings are already without guard Kevin Huerter, who will likely miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury.

Monk is the favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists while coming off the bench every game. Monk leads all players in the NBA in points (1,110) and assists (370) off the bench. / AP