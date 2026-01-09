Moscow slams U.S. seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker

MOSCOW —The seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by U.S. military personnel constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international maritime law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

“The deployment of U.S. troops on a civilian vessel on the high seas, its de facto seizure, as well as the detention of the crew, can only be interpreted as a gross violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international maritime law, along with the freedom of navigation. This constitutes a material infringement of the legitimate rights and interests of the vessel owner,” reads the statement.

Moscow is alarmed and dismayed by Washington’s readiness to create acute international crises, including with regard to Russia-U.S. relations, which have already been severely strained by differences in recent years, the ministry stated.

As the ministry further specified, the incident involving the Marinera could lead to a further escalation of military and political tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region.

“Emboldened by the dangerous and irresponsible precedent set by Washington, certain other countries and entities may also claim the right to act similarly,” the ministry added. / XINHUA