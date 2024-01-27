There have been five instances of a player scoring at least 62 points in the NBA this season: the four this week with Embiid, Towns, Doncic and Booker, plus a 64-point night from Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo on Dec. 13 against Indiana.

Here are the Most NBA Game Points:

x-active

100 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York at Hershey, Pennsylvania, March 2, 1962

81 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, Jan. 22, 2006

78 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Dec. 8, 1961 (3 OT)

73 — x-Luka Doncic, Dallas at Atlanta, Jan. 26, 2024

73 — David Thompson, Denver at Detroit, April 9, 1978

73 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at New York, Nov. 16, 1962

73 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Jan. 13, 1962

72 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at L.A. Lakers, Nov. 3, 1962

71 — x-Damian Lillard, Portland vs. Houston, Feb. 26, 2023

71 — x-Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Chicago, Jan. 2, 2023

71 — David Robinson, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, April 24, 1994

71 — Elgin Baylor, L.A. Lakers at New York, Nov. 15, 1960

70 — x-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, Jan. 22, 2024

70 — x-Devin Booker, Phoenix at Boston, March 24, 2017

70 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco vs. Syracuse, March 10, 1963

69 — Michael Jordan, Chicago at Cleveland, March 28, 1990

68 — Pete Maravich, New Orleans vs. New York, Feb. 25, 1977

68 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Dec. 16, 1967

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Jan. 11, 1963

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York, Feb. 25, 1962

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. St. Louis, Feb. 17, 1962

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York, March 9, 1961

66 — Wilt Chamberlain, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix, Feb. 9, 1969

65 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers, vs. Portland, March 16, 2007 (OT)

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Dec. 29, 1966

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. St. Louis, Feb. 27, 1962

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, Feb. 13, 1962

Source: AP