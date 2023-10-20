NESTE SIGN MOU FOR SAF SUPPLY 

CEBU Pacific has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), to explore the supply and purchase of sustainable aviation fuel in Asia Pacific. SAF, an alternative fuel made from sustainable feedstocks, holds significant potential to reduce carbon emissions of air travel by up to 80 percent over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using conventional jet fuel.

Alex Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific, said the airline has laid out initiatives to address our emissions footprint, with a primary focus on integrating SAF into its operations.

CEB’s partnership with Neste aligns with the global aviation industry’s long-term aspirational goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. / PR