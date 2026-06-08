MSG ready for game 3

MADISON Square Garden has hosted some of the most iconic moments in sports and entertainment history, but NBA Finals games have been

a rarity.

That changes Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the New York Knicks return to the NBA Finals stage at home for the first time since 1999, carrying a 2-0 series lead over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs and moving within two wins of their first championship since 1973.

According to the Associated Press, excitement has gripped New York as fans shell out more than $10,000 for resale tickets in hopes of witnessing a historic title run.

“I know the fan base is really excited, as they should be,” Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said. “But as a team, us inside the locker room, we have more work to do.”

The Associated Press reported that Tuesday’s Game 3 will also feature the presence of President Donald Trump, making him the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

The Knicks have won 13 straight playoff games, the second-longest postseason winning streak in NBA history, and have transformed Madison Square Garden into the center of the basketball world.

“Fans have earned the right and deserve the right to see finals basketball be played here at Madison Square Garden,” Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “For this to be the first game in a long time that they have seen finals basketball, it’s up to us to bring it.”

The last NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden was played on June 25, 1999, when the Spurs clinched their first championship by defeating the Knicks in Game 5.

San Antonio, however, is no stranger to the spotlight. Wembanyama scored 42 points at Madison Square Garden during a Christmas Day game last season, giving the young Spurs star a taste of the atmosphere awaiting him.

“This arena’s like no other,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Monday. “I would expect tomorrow will be more than that.”

The Associated Press noted that the Garden is expected to be packed with celebrities and high-profile guests, adding to the spectacle surrounding a Knicks team that has reignited championship dreams throughout New York.

“I’ve seen a lot of crazy atmospheres,” Knicks guard Deuce McBride said. “I don’t think I’m going to know what to expect, but I’m just proud to be here.”

The game also opens a major week for sports in the New York area, with a FIFA World Cup match schedul ed for Saturday in nearby East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I love football, man,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said. “But I have something a little more interesting right now going on in my life. It also adds to the energy of the city.”

For now, the city is focused on one thing: the possibility of seeing the Knicks move another step closer to ending a 53-year championship drought.

/ LBG