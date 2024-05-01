Mt. Ruang erupts again

MANADO, Indonesia — Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano erupted Tuesday for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash almost two kilometers into the sky, closing an airport and peppering nearby villages with debris.

The alert level of the volcano on Sulawesi Island was again raised to the highest level by the Indonesian geological service, after sensors picked up increasing volcanic activity. The agency urged residents and climbers to stay at least six kilometers from the volcano’s crater.

The 725-meter volcano in North Sulawesi province is about 95 kilometers northeast of Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, the provincial capital.

The airport was closed Tuesday morning due to reduced visibility and the dangers posed to aircraft engines by ash, said Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority.

Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime.

More than 11,000 people had evacuated after the April 17 eruption when authorities warned that a major eruption might collapse part of the volcano into the sea and cause a tsunami that could endanger nearby villages.

Less than 3,000 remained at temporary shelters after the government lowered its alert level to the second highest from four levels and reopened the airport after four days. / AP