Murray unsure of playing in Paris Olympics

LONDON — Andy Murray is not “100 percent sure” he will play at a fifth Olympics despite his selection for the Paris Games on Sunday.

Murray, who back in February signaled his intention to retire later this year, has been granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete in the singles’ event of the Olympic tennis tournament due to being a former Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and ’16.

Team GB announced its tennis squad for Paris at Queen’s Club on Sunday and while Murray is currently only down to play singles, he has been nominated for a place in the doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The British duo will find out on June 25 if the ITF has granted them a spot but Murray again cast doubt over his participation in France later this summer at Roland Garros if he cannot feature in the doubles competition.

“I am not 100% sure,” Murray said at Queen’s Club, while dressed in a Team GB tracksuit.

“It depends a little bit physically how I am doing. How the next few weeks go as well. Yeah, my plan just now is to play, but it is not straightforward.

“I’ll find out in the next 10 days or so on the doubles and what’s going to happen there. Hopefully me and Evo get the chance to play.” / AP