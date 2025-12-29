Myanmar kicks off 2025 general election

YANGON — Myanmar kicked off its 2025 multiparty general election on Sunday, Dec. 28, with the first phase held across the country.

The general election will be conducted in three phases. The second phase is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2026, followed by the third phase

on Jan. 25.

The polls will cover 692 constituencies nationwide. About 5,000 candidates from 57 political parties are vying for seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) and State and Region Hluttaws.

The election will determine the elected members of the Union Parliament, composed of the Pyithu Hluttaw and Amyotha Hluttaw, as well as the State and Region Parliaments. The newly formed Union Parliament will then elect a president, who will form a new Union Government.

According to the Union Election Commission, 21,517 polling stations have been established nationwide for the general election.

Unlike previous polls, Myanmar has adopted the mixed-member proportional (MMP) system and introduced the Myanmar Electronic Voting Machine. The MMP system combines first-past-the-post and proportional representation, the state-owned daily Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The Ministry of Information said Myanmar citizens living overseas have already cast their advance votes at embassies and consulates. Election observation teams from several countries have also arrived in Myanmar to monitor the polls.

Myanmar last held a general election in November 2020.

