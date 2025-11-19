NAM urges withdrawal of foreign forces from Caribbean

THE Non-Aligned Movement on Tuesday denounced the presence of extra-regional military forces in the Caribbean and called for their withdrawal to protect regional and international stability, according to a statement shared by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

The 121-member bloc reaffirmed its commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying threats, interference and intimidation violate U.N. principles. It added that military action is not a solution to disputes and stated that “extra-regional military assets must be withdrawn in the interest of regional and international peace, security and stability.”

Member states voiced support for maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone and a Zone of Peace and urged foreign powers to avoid “provocative statements and aggressive, incendiary rhetoric.” The movement emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable paths for resolving conflicts.

The statement followed the United States’ deployment of a naval fleet to the Caribbean three months ago under a counter-narcotics mission that Venezuela criticized as a threat to regional stability. / XINHUA