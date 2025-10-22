NBA Europe could tip off by 2027

THE NBA expects to finalize franchise fees within the next few months as it moves closer to launching NBA Europe within two years, deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 (PH time).

“Our goal is to launch in the next two years,” Tatum told international media, noting the plan still requires approval from both the NBA and FIBA boards.

According to Sports Business Journal, franchise fees are projected to be between $500 million and $1 billion, with JP Morgan and The Raine Group helping refine the league’s business model.

“In the near future, we’ll begin meaningful discussions with potential investors,” Tatum said, per TalkSport.com. “In about eight weeks, we’ll have a good sense of the level of interest.”

While the NBA could shelve the project if it fails to meet its valuation goals, plans are progressing, including identifying team locations.

The initial league is expected to feature 10 to 12 franchises across cities in the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and possibly Turkey or Greece.

Tatum said NBA Europe would serve as a “top-tier” league, with FIBA’s Basketball Champions League acting as a second division. Four open spots will be available each season for qualifying teams from domestic leagues through a merit-based process.

He added that in the future, top NBA Europe teams could join the NBA Cup, and eventually, with advancements in supersonic travel, the league could become a full division of the NBA.

London will host its 10th regular-season NBA game on Jan. 18, 2026, when the Memphis Grizzlies face the Orlando Magic, with future games planned in Manchester, Paris, and Berlin.

“There are no top-tier teams in the UK,” Tatum said. “We know the demand and size of the market mean we need to serve those fans.” / FROM THE WIRES