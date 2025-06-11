NBA finals move to Indy

THE NBA Finals are now a best-of-five series, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers locked at one game apiece as the action shifts to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Thursday (June 12, 2025, PH time).

This marks a significant moment for the city, hosting its first Finals game in 25 years. The Pacers, like the Thunder in Game 2, are under pressure to bounce back decisively.

The Pacers boast a remarkable 9-0 record after losses in the past three months, a trend they desperately need to continue. As Pacers forward Pascal Siakam stated, “Biggest game of the year.” While a common refrain in the Finals, it holds particular weight now.

Indiana achieved its primary goal in Oklahoma City by securing a road win and snatching home-court advantage. Winning their three home games would crown them champions. However, any home loss would immediately hand the advantage back to the Thunder.

Oklahoma City mirrors Indiana’s resilience, holding a 17-2 record after losses this season, most recently demonstrated in their Game 2 victory after dropping Game 1.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton emphasized the team’s ability to “get to the next play” and not “dwell on things.”

The stakes for Game 3 are immense. Historically, when the Finals are tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner goes on to win the championship 80.5 percent of the time.

Thunder guard and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted the continuous pursuit of improvement: “If we’ve struggled in an area, that’s an area we can get better at. We have to attack that opportunity. I think Game 3 is a perfect example of that.”

A key factor for the Pacers is Haliburton’s health. Despite visibly limping after Game 2 due to a lower leg issue, he’s confirmed to play.

While the Thunder enjoy a significant home-court advantage at Paycom Center, the Pacers are banking on a similar fervent, if not more energetic, crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4.

For Pacers veteran Myles Turner, Game 3 will be his 347th at home but his first in the NBA Finals.

A significant concern for the Pacers is the Thunder’s strong first-half performances. Oklahoma City won both the first and second quarters in Games 1 and 2, building substantial halftime leads. This trend must be curtailed, as Oklahoma City boasts an impressive 63-9 record this season when leading at halftime.

Road teams have shown remarkable success in these playoffs, winning at approximately a 44 percent clip, a rate on pace to be the best in

30 years.

Oklahoma City holds a 4-3 road record in these playoffs, while Indiana is 7-3. This trend suggests that despite the home-court shift, the series remains open. / FROM THE WIRES