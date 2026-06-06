NBA Finals return to basketball’s Holy Ground

FOR basketball greats such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James and the other greats, playing in the Madison Square Garden (MSG), an arena witness to historic moments, is always a special moment.

MSG, undeniably one of the most famous sporting venues in the world, dubbed the “Mecca” and “The World’s Most Famous Arena” holds immense history in sports, music, arts and politics.

The last time MSG hosted the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals was back in 1999. After 27 years, the NBA’s biggest stage has finally returned to MSG and it features the exact same matchup for the New York Knicks.

To recall, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals, clinching the title right inside MSG during Game 5 of their championship series. Now, the NBA Finals return to Madison Square, once again between the Knicks and the Spurs. Games 3 and 4 will be played at MSG, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Game 3 is set on Monday (Tuesday, June 9, 2026, PH time) and Game 4 on Wednesday (Thursday, June 10, PH time).

Aside from the Finals, MSG has been the backdrop for some of sports’ most legendary moments.

Michael Jordan’s “Double Nickel” in 1995 happened at MSG, where the legendary baller dropped 55 points while wearing the No. 45 jersey in just his fifth game back from retirement.

Then there’s Kobe Bryant’s 61-point masterclass in 2009, when the Mamba put on a spectacular performance in February 2009, exploding for 61 points to defeat the Knicks.

The Arena is also widely known as the home court of the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). It is also the historic site of legendary boxing matches featuring Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and many other famous boxers.

In the music industry, MSG has hosted iconic concerts for the likes of Elvis Presley, Billy Joel and The Rolling Stones and the venue has additionally served as a host for political conventions and major public events. / RSC