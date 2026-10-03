NBA legend Wade to visit Philippines for ‘TADHANA’

FOR the first time, retired National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Dwyane Wade will visit the Philippines for the TADHANA: Make Your Own Way Manila Tour on Oct. 13 to 14, 2026, at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Wade expressed excitement about visiting the country, which is known for its deep love for basketball.

“Basketball has always had an incredible ability to connect people and I know how much the game means in the Philippines,” Wade said in a statement posted on Li-Ning’s social media account.

He will participate in various activities, including basketball challenges and the Way of Wade experiences. He will also feature young players through the Wade Academy Future Stars Clinic.

Wade and renowned basketball trainer Chris Johnson will share their expertise with Palarong Pambansa champions during an exclusive training session. The clinic will cover skills, preparation, game mindset, leadership and lessons from Wade’s championship journey.

Storied career

Drafted fifth overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, Wade won three championships during his 16-year professional career.

He won his first championship in 2006 alongside Shaquille O’Neal. This was followed by back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami superteam featuring LeBron James, Chris Bosh and a solid supporting cast.

While Wade won all his titles with the Miami franchise, he also had brief stints with the Chicago Bulls in 2016 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

After his time with other teams, he returned to Miami for the 2018-2019 season to conclude his professional career. / RSC