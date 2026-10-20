NBA season tips off with triple-header

THE 2026-27 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season tips off Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2026, Philippine time, with a three-game opening-day lineup highlighted by the defending champion New York Knicks’ title celebration and a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

The Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons in the opening game and followed by the Philadelphia 76ers’ clash with the Knicks. The Oklahoma City Thunder then take on the San Antonio Spurs to complete the triple-header.

The Knicks will raise their championship banner at Madison Square Garden before facing Philadelphia, marking the franchise’s first title-banner ceremony since 1973, according to the NBA’s official schedule announcement.

New York enters the season looking to build on its championship success, while the 76ers arrive with a revamped roster featuring former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and veteran LeBron James.

The opening matchup between Boston and Detroit also brings together two teams that finished with the Eastern Conference’s best regular-season records last season. The Pistons posted a 60-22 record, while the Celtics finished at 56-26, according to the NBA.

Both teams will look to make an early statement after falling short of reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season.

The final game of the triple-header features another compelling matchup as Oklahoma City visits San Antonio in a rematch of the Western Conference finals, which the Spurs won in seven games last season.

The Thunder and Spurs also met in the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals, with San Antonio claiming a two-point victory. Their opening-day meeting offers an early test for both teams as they begin another campaign with championship ambitions.

The regular season is scheduled to conclude on April 11, 2027, followed by the play-in tournament and the NBA playoffs. / LBG