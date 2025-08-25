New airstrikes hit Yemen

SANAA — Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sunday, hitting government and military sites, Houthi-run al-Masirah television reported.

Residents said the strikes hit the presidential palace, the Capital Secretariat, the state oil company building, fuel depots and power stations in central, southern and southwestern parts of the city. They reported hearing dozens of explosions and seeing fires at several sites. Ambulances rushed to the scenes. Medics said there were casualties, though no official toll has been released.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes in a statement but gave no details. Army Radio reported that the raids had ended after hitting power stations, the presidential compound and an oil warehouse.

The strikes came two days after Yemen’s Houthi movement fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, damaging houses with shrapnel but causing no deaths.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, have launched repeated attacks on Israel since November 2023, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Houthi-held territory. / XINHUA