New era vibe in NBA playoffs

IN YEARS past, basketball fans looked forward to the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs for the usual stars and icons like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

However, this postseason is different, as a wave of rising stars has snatched the spotlight from the veterans.

Leading the charge is the towering Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, alongside Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also surged behind the duo of Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu, while the Oklahoma City Thunder builds its own elite tandem in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

The power shift is evident as Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors have been eliminated, along with Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets, the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Boston Celtics, and even Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

While LeBron James and the Lakers secured a playoff spot, his performance is a far cry from his peak years, a sentiment shared by James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Detroit Pistons-Cleveland Cavaliers feature different names; the same can be said in the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers rivalry.

The Pistons are steered by Cunningham, supported by Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, and Ron Holland. They face a Cleveland squad featuring Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Meanwhile, the 76ers rely on the powerhouse trio of Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George to carry them through the postseason against the key players of the Knicks in Jalen Brunson, Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Over in the West, the defending champion Thunder battle the historic franchise of the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Spurs are in a showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers’ roster features James, Austin Reaves, DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Rui Hachimura—notably playing without Luka Doncic, who remains sidelined due to injury. They are up against Gilgeous-Alexander’s crew, including Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso.

In the other series, the Spurs lean on Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper to combat the Timberwolves’ unit of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Dosunmu, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels. / RSC