New Hornets coach focuses on defense

DURHAM, N.C — Charles Lee wasted no time setting an agenda in his first training camp practice as coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets opened practice at Duke University on Tuesday (Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, PH time) with four straight defensive drills — a very intentional statement Lee was trying to make to his players after Charlotte finished near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories last season and won just 21 games.

“If we can count on our defense every night, I think it gives you a great chance to win games,” Lee said. “You need to be good on both sides of the ball in this league, but the effort that it takes to play defense doesn’t have anything to do with the ball going in the basket. It’s just the willingness, that mentality of being a little bit more physical, a little bit nastier.”

Lee wore practice shorts and basketball shoes and had the look of a man who was ready to jump into drills. Players said he was upbeat, enthusiastic, and brought high energy.

“That’s the one thing we really focused on today — defense,” second-year small forward Brandon Miller said.

Lee also emphasized the importance of on-the-ball defense.

That’s where the “MIG” comes in.

It’s an acronym Lee picked up along the way during his coaching career, and one he has altered to fit the NBA game.

“MIG, the most important guy,” Miller explained with a wide smile. “Whoever is guarding the ball, the most important guy.”

The Hornets ranked 22nd in the league in points allowed (116.8), 26th in 3-point defense (37.7%), and 27th in both field goal percentage (29.4%) and defensive rebounding (34.8) last season under Steve Clifford.

They lacked a rim protector with center Mark Williams missing the latter part of the season with a back injury. But the on-the-ball defense wasn’t good either, and Lee has made it clear a lack of effort isn’t something he’ll accept.

He views Cody Martin, Josh Green and Miller as his best on-the-ball defenders, but said Tre Mann is gaining ground.

He’d like to get others up to their level, most notably 2022 All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, who has been criticized at times during his career for his effort on defense.

Lee said Ball’s length and athleticism give him the potential to be a top-notch defender, but he needs to see it on the floor.

So far, so good.

He said Ball’s off-the-ball defense has improved over the last month of workouts.

“He has been more engaged, which is a big part for him,” Lee said. “On the ball, he does a pretty good job of competing, but it’s just the off-the-ball habits of keeping him engaged, and being in a shift and not relaxing. Just staying involved in the game.”

Ball said he’s accepted Lee’s challenge to improve his defense, saying his goal is to “stay engaged and listen to coaches.”

Ball’s teammates said they’ve already noticed that commitment.

Miles Bridges said he sees Ball “wanting” to play defense.

“His coach has him doing defensive drills when everybody else is shooting around,” Bridges said. “So it’s just him wanting to get better on defense and learning the terminology, being able to talk more on defense. I just see a different Melo on defense.”

Ball has been the player who makes the Hornets tick since his arrival as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

It’s why he became the first Charlotte player to receive a maximum contract last season, signing a five-year, $220 million extension in July of 2023.

When he’s played, Ball has been dynamic.

His biggest problem has been a series of ankle injuries that have cost him time and slowed his development. The Hornets have convinced him to use ankle braces this year, and Ball said he’s finally found something that feels comfortable wearing.

With Ball running the show, Lee said he feels like the Hornets have tremendous offensive talent. But he said that won’t do a lot of good if they don’t commit on the other end of the floor.

Lee’s resume should help him get his point across.

He has already won NBA championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, so he’s well aware of what it takes to win.

“The biggest thing is getting the players to understand why it’s so important to commit to defense,” Lee said. “Right now I’m trying to explain to them why it’s so important the MIG is in position, why we don’t want to foul, and why we want to finish possessions and not allow the opponent to get extra shots. So I think it’s starting to sink in.”

Then he added, “But it takes time, just like all habits do.” / AP