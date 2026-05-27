New York fans chant ‘We want Wemby’

EVEN before the New York Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference title, some fans had already taken to the streets of Manhattan chanting, “We want Wemby!” the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Knicks have already secured their spot in the NBA Finals and are now waiting to find out whether they will face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs or the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the championship series.

Before Game 5 of the Spurs-Thunder Western Conference finals matchup on Tuesday night (Wednesday, May 27, 2026, PH time), Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was asked if he had heard about the chants from Knicks fans.

Johnson said he had not heard them personally but was not surprised by the excitement surrounding New York’s playoff run.

“I know New York’s on fire. They won, so that city is obviously enjoying it and they’ve had a heck of a playoff run,” Johnson said. “But unfortunately, I’ve been pretty locked into what we’ve got going right here in front of us.”

The Knicks have won 11 straight playoff games, rallying from a 2-1 deficit against the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round before sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next two rounds.

Videos posted on social media also showed Knicks fans chanting “We want Wemby!” after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland.

“Tip your cap to New York, for sure,” Johnson said. “They’re having a heck of a run.” / LBG