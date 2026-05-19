Neymar named to Brazil’s World Cup squad

NEYMAR has been named to Brazil’s squad for next month’s Fifa World Cup, ending an absence of more than two and a half years from the national team, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Santos star was among the final names announced by Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (PH time), in Rio de Janeiro, bringing an end to weeks of speculation in Brazilian media regarding his inclusion.

“We chose Neymar not because we think he will be a good backup, but because he can add to the team with his qualities,” Ancelotti said in the Xinhua report.

“Whether he plays one minute or 90 minutes, I think we have to focus on the quality of the minutes collectively on the pitch. He will play if he deserves to play. Training will decide that. I think it is important not to place all the expectations on one player,” he added.

The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Since then, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain standout has struggled with injuries. After returning to his boyhood club Santos in January last year, Neymar managed 17 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Xinhua reported that Ancelotti emphasized Neymar’s experience and leadership despite concerns over his recent form and fitness.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year. He is an important player and he will be important in this World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “He has the same role, obligation, and responsibility as the other 25 players.”

The veteran Italian coach admitted Neymar’s selection was based more on his potential impact than his current form.

“It was always a physical issue for him,” Ancelotti said in the report. “He played the last matches consistently. He can improve his physical condition before the first World Cup match. Experience in this type of competition and the affection he has within the group can help create the best atmosphere.”

The composition of Brazil’s final 26-man squad had sparked intense debate in recent weeks, with current and former players, analysts, and even fans weighing in on who deserved a place on the roster.

Ancelotti joked that suggestions followed him everywhere.

“I received a lot of advice,” he said. “Journalists, commentators, influencers, singers, players, former players — everywhere in the world. I flew to Europe and even the pilot asked me who I was going to call up.”

While Neymar celebrated his return, several notable names were left out, including Chelsea duo Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos, along with veteran defender Thiago Silva of Porto.

Among the surprise inclusions were Gremio goalkeeper Weverton and Bournemouth winger Rayan. Injured forwards Rodrygo and Estevao were unavailable for selection.

Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C. / LBG