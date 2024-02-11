Nick Taylor takes 1-shot lead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The party at TPC Scottsdale was a rager Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (PH time), with so many booze-soaked shenanigans that the Phoenix Open had to close the gates mid-afternoon and limit alcohol sales because the course was too crowded.

And yes — there was also some golf played.

Nick Taylor had a one-shot lead at 13 under with 12 holes left in his third round when play was suspended Sunday because of darkness at the waterlogged tournament.

“It was pretty epic,” said a grinning Sahith Theegala, who was a stroke back. “There were a bunch of guys with my name and face on their shirts. An officer was telling me people got too drunk, but it was all in good fun. Hopefully everyone stayed safe.

“It’s a blast, even if some people aren’t the best drunks.”

Taylor continued to ride his fast start after matching the course record with an 11-under 60 to finish his first round Saturday. The Canadian completed just six holes Sunday, with one birdie and five pars.

Theegala used five birdies on the back nine of the second round early Sunday to shoot a 64 and take a one-shot lead into the third. He bogeyed his first two holes of the third, but made a birdie on No. 4 to pull within a stroke.

The 35-year-old Taylor is going for his fourth PGA Tour victory. The former University of Washington star lives in the area. He won the Canadian Open last year in a playoff, which was also a raucous atmosphere, though nothing’s quite like TPC Scottsdale.

“Tried to stay warm, get loose,” Taylor said. “It was a pretty good six holes, even if it was cold and windy.”

Doug Ghim and Andrew Novak were 11 under, with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young at 10 under.

Scottie Scheffler — eyeing his third straight Phoenix Open win—was was five shots back at 8 under. He’s trying for the first three-peat on the PGA Tour in 13 years.