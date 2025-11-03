'No looting'

GAZA — Hamas on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, rejected accusations from the United States that its members looted humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip, calling the claims false and politically motivated.

“We strongly condemn the false accusations made by the U.S. Central Command regarding the alleged looting of an aid truck,” Hamas said in a statement.

It described the U.S. allegations as “baseless and unjustified,” accusing Washington of attempting to justify “further reductions of already limited humanitarian aid.”

Hamas said no international or local aid agencies, nor any drivers working with convoys, had reported such an incident.

“The continued U.S. adoption of the Israeli narrative only deepens its immoral bias and makes it a partner in the blockade and the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the group said.

U.S. Central Command said Saturday that a U.S. drone had observed suspected Hamas operatives seizing an aid truck from a convoy in southern Gaza. Centcom said the truck was part of a humanitarian convoy carrying supplies provided by Israel and that the driver’s fate remained unknown.

Hamas said the image released by Centcom was fabricated. / XINHUA