None from CV in Hong Kong fire

OFFICIALS from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) in Central Visayas confirmed Friday that no residents from the region were among the victims of the massive Nov. 26 fire that swept through a residential community in Hong Kong.

As of 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2025, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed that 58 Filipinos are safe and accounted for. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Owwa reported that 19 Filipinos were rescued from the blaze that hit the residential building in Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po, New Territories. Owwa in Central Visayas added that none of the 21 affected domestic workers were from the region.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier reported that one overseas Filipino worker (OFW) remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, while another is still missing. The Consulate also said it is verifying the status and location of 91 Filipinos registered at Wang Fuk Court.

Impact & current toll

By 6 a.m. on Friday, the No. 5 alarm fire had tragically claimed 128 lives, including 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho. Another 76 people were injured, among them 11 firefighters treated for burns, heat exhaustion, and foot injuries. Local news reported that Hong Kong authorities continue to verify the status of more than 200 individuals reported missing.

The Fire Services Department (FSD) deployed over 200 fire engines, about 100 ambulances, and more than 1,200 fire and ambulance personnel for the operation. Deputy Director of Fire Services Chan Derek Armstrong confirmed overnight efforts: “Some areas have reignited; we’re spraying water to cool hotspots”.

Outside Wang Fuk Court at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Xinhua reporters witnessed flames flare up again on the upper floors of one building, orange flames licking out of windows. Firefighters quickly readjusted their water cannons, focusing their firepower to douse the rekindled spots.

Firefighters have been conducting floor-by-floor searches and remain determined. Armed with demolition tools and oxygen tanks, firefighters cautiously entered the extinguished units. By flashlight, they combed every corner. “We battle extreme heat and climb floor by floor, stepping carefully,” Wong Ka-wing, another deputy director of fire services, told reporters.

“We keep trying. We’ll break down every unit door, search thoroughly for any possible survivors. We haven’t given up, and we won’t,” he said, summing up the FSD’s resolve.

What happened & arrests

The fire at the large public housing complex broke out at about 2:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26. It started on bamboo scaffolding on one block under renovation and quickly spread, engulfing seven of the complex’s eight 31-story towers. The complex, built in 1983, consists of eight towers, each 31 stories high at 1,984 apartments that housed about 4,600 residents, according to a 2021 census.

Hong Kong police have arrested three men for suspected manslaughter in connection with the blaze. The suspects, who were executives of a construction company responsible for installing materials for the building’s renovation, are aged between 52 and 68.

Investigators found that the protective nets, waterproof canvas, and plastic cloth covering the buildings may have fallen short of fireproof standards. Police also pointed to the possible use of flammable polyurethane foam to seal windows in elevator lobbies as a cause for the rapid spread of the fire. / With reports from Xinhua