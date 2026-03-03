Nuggets edge Jazz

JAMAL Murray poured in 45 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with 31.8 seconds left as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed Utah Jazz, 128-125, on Monday night (Tuesday, March 3, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Utah’s Keyonte George scored 36 points but was denied a chance to put the Jazz ahead after officials reversed a late foul call on Nikola Jokic to a blocked shot following review.

Jokic, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds, made two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining. George missed a potential tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

With Jokic resting and Denver fatigued in the second game of a back-to-back, Murray erupted for 18 third-quarter points, finishing 13-of-19 from the field with eight three-pointers. Julian Strawther added 15 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 13.

George, back from ankle injuries, shot 14-of-22 with four treys, including a dunk that gave Utah a 122-118 lead late. Kyle Filipowski scored 19 and Ace Bailey had 18 as the Jazz dropped their sixth straight.

Rockets 123, Wizards 118

Alperen Sengun posted 32 points and 13 rebounds and Kevin Durant added 30 as Houston beat Washington, according to the AP.

Durant went 11-for-11 at the line and had seven assists. Amen Thompson tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds, while rookie Reed Sheppard recorded 19 points and 10 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 23 for Washington. Trae Young was ejected for stepping onto the court to argue with a referee ahead of his expected Wizards debut.

Clippers 114, Warriors 101

Kawhi Leonard had 23 points and eight rebounds as Los Angeles rallied from 17 down to beat Golden State, the AP said.

Darius Garland scored 12 in his Clippers debut after being acquired at the trade deadline. The Clippers trailed by two entering the fourth before pulling away.

Celtics 108, Bucks 81

Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and rookie Hugo González added 18 points and 16 rebounds as Boston routed Milwaukee. Derrick White also had 18 for the Celtics, who have won seven of eight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a calf strain with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes for the Bucks. / LBG