KARL-ANTHONY Towns made an impressive return to Minnesota, helping the New York Knicks withstand a late rally by the Timberwolves for a 102-99 victory on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Towns scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and finished with 12 rebounds against his former team as the Knicks extended their winning streak to three games.

Jalen Brunson chalked up 21 points and seven assists, while OG Anunoby chipped in 15 points for New York, which improved to 9-6.

The Knicks appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 19-point advantage in the third quarter but nearly let it slip away. They failed to score in the final 3:26, allowing Minnesota to rally.

Ayo Dosunmu trimmed the deficit to three with a 3-pointer with 2:34 remaining. He would have pulled the Timberwolves even on their next possession with another shot from beyond the arc, but the basket was waved off after an early whistle for a shot-clock violation. Replay review showed that LaMelo Ball’s jumper had touched the rim.

Ball missed a potential game-tying triple with 9.9 seconds left, and Minnesota failed to get another attempt.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Timberwolves (11-5) with 23 points in his return after missing two games because of a bruised right shoulder. Ball finished with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

Towns, who spent nine seasons with Minnesota before being traded to New York in 2024, received a warm reception from the home crowd. He had previously recorded 32 points and 20 rebounds in his first game back in Minnesota as a Knick, a 133-107 victory two years ago.

He also posted 40 points and 13 rebounds in his return last season, although the Knicks lost 115-104, marking his first defeat against the Timberwolves.

Blazers 124, Bucks 114

Damian Lillard marked his first game in Milwaukee since his departure from the Bucks by scoring a season-high 33 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-114 victory, the AP reported.

The defeat extended Milwaukee’s losing streak to 12 games, its second-longest in franchise history, according to Sportradar. The Bucks dropped to 1-15, their worst record through the first 16 games of a season.

Milwaukee’s longest losing streak remains a 15-game slide in March 1996, when the team eventually finished with a 25-57 record.

The game was Lillard’s first appearance in Milwaukee since the Bucks waived him in the summer of 2025 after two seasons with the franchise.

He accompanied Portland to Milwaukee last season for a 115-103 Blazers victory but was unable to play because of an Achilles injury.

The Bucks were coming off a 137-130 loss to Miami on Wednesday in their first meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo since the two-time Most Valuable Player was traded to the Heat last summer.

Scoot Henderson led Portland with a season-best 27 points, while Jrue Holiday added 22 as the Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak. Toumani Camara contributed 18 points, all in the second half.

The contest featured 20 lead changes and eight ties.

Tyler Herro paced Milwaukee with 19 points, while rookie Nate Ament posted career highs of 18 points and nine rebounds in his second start. Kasparas Jakučionis also finished with 18 points.

In other games, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112, while the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Golden State Warriors 126-98. / LBG