Ohtani, Soto lead list of NL Silver Slugger awardees

SHOHEI Ohtani and Juan Soto topped the list of National League honorees for the 2025 Silver Slugger Awards announced Thursday (Friday, Nov. 7, PH time), with Soto capturing the sixth of his career and Ohtani earning his fourth.

Major League Baseball revealed the NL winners — selected by managers and coaches — to recognize the league’s top offensive players at each position, including three outfielders and one utility spot. This year’s class features five first-time winners representing seven different clubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were also named the NL Offensive Team of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Ohtani didn’t match his historic 50–50 campaign from a year ago, but the likely MVP still delivered another dominant season. The Dodgers’ two-way superstar set a franchise record with 55 home runs, led the majors with 146 runs scored, and topped the NL in OPS (1.014), slugging percentage (.622), and total bases (380).

In his first season with the New York Mets, Soto continued to showcase his elite consistency, launching a career-high 43 homers, drawing an MLB-best 127 walks, and leading the NL with a .396 on-base percentage.

The 26-year-old has now won Silver Slugger honors with four different teams — the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Mets.

Pete Alonso earned his first Silver Slugger at first base after hitting 38 home runs and driving in 126 RBIs for the Mets.

At second base, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks repeated as a winner, while Manny Machado of the Padres claimed his second straight honor at third.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo turned a breakout year — 20 homers, 100 RBIs, and 27 steals — into his first Silver Slugger award.

Arizona’s success continued in the outfield with Corbin Carroll, who joined the 30–30 club (31 HRs, 32 SBs) to earn his first Silver Slugger. The Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker secured his second career award after another 20–20 season.

Rookie catcher Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies made franchise history by becoming their first-ever Silver Slugger at catcher after hitting 31 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson rounded out the winners as the league’s top utility player.

The American League Silver Slugger winners will be announced Friday (Saturday in PH). / FROM THE WIRES