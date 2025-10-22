OKC clips Houston in 2OT

THUNDER fans got the perfect start to the season on Tuesday (Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, PH time)—a championship ring ceremony, a banner unveiling, and a dramatic double-overtime win over former Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, sealed the Thunder’s 125-124 victory with two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in the second overtime — marking only the sixth time in NBA history that an Opening Night game went to double OT, and the first since 2005.

Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s scoring champion, was quiet early with just five points at halftime but erupted for 35 by the end. His late heroics helped the Thunder survive a career night from Houston’s Alperen Sengun, who tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists while hitting a personal-best five three-pointers.

Durant, making his Rockets debut after an offseason trade, scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds but was loudly booed throughout the night by the Oklahoma City crowd still bitter over his 2016 departure to the Golden State Warriors.

His evening ended on a foul against Gilgeous-Alexander with Houston up 124-123 in the second OT. The MVP calmly sank both free throws, and Jabari Smith Jr.’s last-second jumper missed, giving OKC the win.

Chet Holmgren contributed 28 points and seven rebounds, while rookie Ajay Mitchell scored 16, including a four-point play just before halftime. Jalen Williams, an All-Star last season, sat out as he continues to recover from wrist surgery.

The Thunder forced the first overtime when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 104. In the first OT, with the score tied at 115, Durant attempted to call a timeout that the Rockets didn’t have, but officials didn’t see it.

Crew chief Zach Zarba later said none of the referees noticed Durant’s gesture, sending the game to a second overtime instead of awarding a technical foul.

Warriors 119, Lakers 109

In Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler scored 31 points and Stephen Curry added 23 as the Golden State Warriors spoiled Luka Doncic’s 43-point effort in the Lakers’ 119-109 loss on Opening Night.

LeBron James missed a season opener for the first time in his 23-year career due to sciatica, leaving Doncic to carry the load. The Slovenian star added 12 rebounds and nine assists but shot just 2-of-10 from deep as the Lakers dropped their opener for the ninth time in 10 years.

Curry, entering his 17th season, hit three triples while sharing the scoring load with Jonathan Kuminga (17 points) and Buddy Hield, who made five triples.

Butler went a perfect 16-for-16 from the line and helped the Warriors hold off a late rally led by Austin Reaves, who scored 26 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.

Golden State broke the game open with a 19-4 run to start the second half, building a 17-point cushion. Reaves’ surge cut the deficit to six, but Draymond Green’s three-pointer with 3:33 left stopped the comeback.

Deandre Ayton had 10 points in his Lakers debut, while Marcus Smart added nine. Veteran Al Horford, in his first game as a Warrior, drained a three-pointer on his first shot of his 19th NBA season. / FROM THE WIRES