OKC stays sharp, takes 2-0 lead in West semis

THE Oklahoma City Thunder bucked a brief trouble in Game 2 before routing the Los Angeles Lakers, 125-107, to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals of the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday, May 9, 2026 (US time), at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Thunder duo Chet Holmgrem and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 44 points to lead the Thunder, who are set to travel to the City of Angels for Game 3 on Sunday.

Ajay Mitchell chipped in 20 points and Jaren McCain added 18 for the defending champion Thunder, who remained undefeated in the playoffs in six games.

With the Lakers up 63-61 early in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander got tied up with Reaves and was called for his fourth foul. Upon review, it was upgraded to a flagrant 1 for Gilgeous-Alexander’s follow-through.

Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso was called for a technical foul.

Gilgeous-Alexander left the game with the Lakers leading 65-61, but the Thunder dropped a massive 21-5 run to take the lead 93-80 into the fourth.

Thunder never looked back in the final frame.

The Lakers again were without scoring leader Luka Doncic, who is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring, and also missing forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who dislocated the pinkie finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Game 1.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who struggled with his shot in Game 1, found his groove in the second game with 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, while veteran LeBron James added 23 points. / RSC