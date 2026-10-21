OKC Thunder start strong

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder began their season with a 116-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday (Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, PH time), taking an early measure of revenge against the team that stopped their title defense last season.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Jared McCain chipped in 20 points, making six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc, as Oklahoma City controlled the game for all but the first five minutes.

Victor Wembanyama struggled to find his shooting touch for San Antonio, finishing with 12 points after making just one of 13 field-goal attempts. His only basket came on an alley-oop pass from De’Aaron Fox at the buzzer ending the third quarter.

Wembanyama missed his first 12 shots, including an alley-oop attempt that was blocked by 7-foot-3 rookie Aday Mara.

The matchup carried plenty of tension, with the teams meeting for the first time since San Antonio eliminated Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on May 30, winning 111-103 on the Thunder’s home floor.

The rivalry boiled over early in the second quarter when Fox received a Flagrant 1 foul for throwing Chet Holmgren to the floor after the two became entangled in the paint.

The incident sparked a confrontation involving several players. Wembanyama and Jaylin Williams had to be separated after shoving each other. Wembanyama, Williams, Jalen Williams, and Kenrich Williams were each assessed technical fouls.

Oklahoma City responded with a 9-0 run, with Jalen and Kenrich Williams combining for five points. After Harrison Barnes ended the run with a three-pointer, the Thunder scored 13 unanswered points, capped by Cason Wallace’s triple that gave them a 59-33 advantage.

The Thunder outscored San Antonio, 31-16, in the second quarter to take a commanding 65-44 lead into halftime.

The Spurs mounted a rally after the break, opening the third quarter with a 23-9 surge to cut the deficit to single digits. But Gilgeous-Alexander and McCain came through when San Antonio threatened, combining for 25 points in the second half to keep Oklahoma City ahead.

76ers 106, Knicks 100

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied to beat the New York Knicks, 106-100, in their season opener.

Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first game since being acquired from Boston, while LeBron James opened his record 24th NBA season with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The AP reported that Philadelphia also benefited from its bench, with Anfernee Simons hitting three three-pointers and fellow newcomer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding two. The reserves capitalized on open looks as the Knicks focused their defensive attention on the Sixers’ leading players.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 21 points but struggled from the field, making just six of 19 attempts.

Pistons 121, Celtics 113

Javonte Green scored 19 points despite not playing in the first half, while Cade Cunningham added 22 points and eight assists to lead the Detroit Pistons past the Boston Celtics, 121-113.

The season-opening matchup delivered an entertaining contest, with Boston’s Paul George making an immediate impact in his Celtics debut.

The nine-time All-Star scored 38 points, the most by a player in his first game for Boston. Now in his 17th NBA season, George joined the Celtics after being acquired from Philadelphia in a deal involving 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum, however, had a difficult outing, finishing with 13 points and 11 assists after missing 17 of his 23 field-goal attempts.

Tatum’s lack of defensive pressure also proved costly late in the game, allowing Green to take an uncontested shot for his fifth three-pointer, which extended Detroit’s lead to 13 points with 3:33 remaining. / LBG