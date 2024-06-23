Olympic hopeful quits job to focus on Paris Games

EUGENE, Ore. — Middle-distance runner Eric Holt quit his job and moved back in with his parents. They pay his cellphone bill and let him use the car for a long commute to practice. He works out in any pair of running shoes he happens to get for free and babysits at his sister’s place for extra meal money.

Anything to keep his costs low and his training high.

Never quite fast enough to earn a lucrative shoe deal, he’s put everything on hold to chase a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the 800 meters at the track and field trials.

The 29-year-old from New York is making a big investment in himself.

“I’m betting on myself,” Holt said. “I’m putting in the work and believe I’m talented and deserving enough to get a good contract.

“I want to show sponsors and the world that I am a contender, that I’m a good runner.” / AP