OpenAI challenges Google with new browser, Atlas

SAN FRANCISCO -- OpenAI on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, unveiled Atlas, a new web browser powered by ChatGPT at its core.

OpenAI said while Atlas resembles traditional web browsers in appearance and function, it is fundamentally built around the company’s generative chatbot, ChatGPT. This integration enables users to seamlessly summon ChatGPT as they browse, generating summaries, answering questions, and performing tasks directly on any webpage.

“A browser built with ChatGPT takes us closer to a true super-assistant that understands your world and helps you achieve your goals,” the company said in a statement.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described Atlas as a once-in-a-decade opportunity to reinvent the web browsing experience. “In the same way that, for the previous way people used the internet, the URL bar and the search box were a great analogue, what we’re starting to see is that the chat experience and the web browser can be a quick analogue,” he said.

ChatGPT Atlas launched globally on Tuesday on macOS for its Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users, with a beta version for Business also available. Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android will follow soon, OpenAI said. / XINHUA