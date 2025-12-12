OpenAI releases new upgraded version of its GPT-5 model amid intensifying competition

OPENAI on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, released GPT-5.2, the latest upgraded version of its GPT-5 AI model, as competition in the AI sector continues to intensify.

“GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking, and Pro are rolling out today, starting with Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise plans. Free and Go users will get access tomorrow,” the company wrote Thursday on X.

According to the company, GPT-5.2 is part of an ongoing set of model improvements, adding that it is continuing to iterate and work on known issues like over-refusals and latency to make its models more useful.

The rollout comes after Google’s strong performance with its Gemini 3 AI model unveiled in November.

OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1, an upgraded version of GPT-5, in November. Observers note that the rapid succession of releases highlights the mounting competitive pressure facing the AI industry. / XINHUA