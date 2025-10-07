Output up in Aug., according to PSA

THE Philippines’ manufacturing output increased in August, with the value of production index (VaPI) rising two percent year-on-year, following a decline of 1.9 percent in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

The volume of production index (VoPI) also increased by 1.4 percent in August from a decline of 1.8 percent in the previous month, the PSA said.

The PSA attributed the uptrend in the annual growth rate of VaPI for manufacturing in August to the faster yearly increase in the manufacture of food products.

The manufacture of food products contributed 46.3 percent to the uptrend in the annual growth rate of VaPI for the manufacturing sector in August, the PSA said.

Out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, the manufacture of food products was the industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI for manufacturing.

The PSA said the uptrend in the year-on-year growth rate of VoPI for manufacturing in August was primarily driven by the manufacture of food products, the manufacture of basic metals and the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, the PSA said that nine reported annual increases in their VoPI for manufacturing in August. / XINHUA