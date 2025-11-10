Over 2K flights canceled

WASHINGTON — As the United States federal government shutdown entered its 40th day on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and over 8,000 delayed nationwide, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration’s mandated flight reduction policy took effect Friday, cancellations climbed from 202 on Thursday to 1,025 on Friday and 1,566 on Saturday.

The number of air traffic controllers on leave has increased since the shutdown began Oct. 1, forcing others to work overtime.

The US Department of Transportation and the FAA recently ordered a 10 percent capacity cut at 40 major airports nationwide to ease staffing shortages and reduce safety risks.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN on Sunday. “In the two weeks before Thanksgiving, air travel will be reduced to a trickle.”

On the same day, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CBS that if people are not traveling during Thanksgiving, “we really could be looking at a negative quarter for the fourth quarter.” / XINHUA