Pacers, OKC keep cool

THE Indiana Pacers lead the NBA Finals 2-1 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but no one’s celebrating or panicking.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton emphasized, “There’s nothing to get excited about right now. We’re still a long way away.” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault echoed this sentiment, noting his team “doesn’t really swing violently” emotionally.

Indiana seized control in Game 3 with a 116-107 win, fueled by a 49-18 bench advantage. Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, and T.J. McConnell added 10 points, five assists and five steals.

While Thunder starters had strong bursts, the Pacers dominated the remaining 41 minutes 110-84.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle stressed a “killer edge” for his underdog team, stating, “Anything less than a total grit mindset, we just don’t have a chance.”

Game 4 is crucial. A Thunder win ties the series 2-2, with home-court advantage for the next two games. A loss puts them in a daunting 3-1 hole. Thunder guard Alex Caruso urged “competitive greatness” to avoid this.

Pacers center-forward Myles Turner is battling an illness but is expected to play. He delivered five blocks in Game 3, stifling Chet Holmgren twice on one possession.

Both teams have shown resilience, with neither losing consecutive games in months.

The Thunder are 5-0 after playoff losses. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted the “maximum four games left,” urging his team to “suck it up, get it done.”

Notably, Haliburton hasn’t taken a free throw this series, a rare feat for a player with his minutes.

Indiana’s 2-1 series lead in all four playoff rounds puts them in elite company; all five previous teams to do so in the current playoff format went on to win the NBA title.

Pacers forward Obi Toppin attributed their composure to “great leaders on this team,” trusting their guards to “make good plays” in crunch time. / FROM THE WIRES