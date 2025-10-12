Pacers slay Thunder in rematch of NBA Finals

ROOKIE Taelon Peter made a strong impression as the Indiana Pacers turned back the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-101, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason showdown that doubled as a rematch of last season’s Finals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 (PH time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Peter led a balanced Pacers attack with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, knocking down four triples to cap a confident two-way performance that gave Indiana its second straight preseason win.

The Pacers (2-0) took control early behind Bennedict Mathurin’s 16-point first half and Obi Toppin’s 14 points before both regular rotation players sat the rest of the way. Quenton Jackson added 14 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting clip before exiting with a sore hamstring, while Jarace Walker nearly posted a triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Indiana showcased its offensive depth despite resting several stars, including Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and T.J. McConnell, as well as injured Ben Sheppard, Kam Jones, and All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (out for the season).

The Thunder, also fielding a depleted lineup without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and several others, got 25 points from Chris Youngblood in the losing effort.

Both teams are pacing themselves ahead of their regular-season Finals rematch on October 23. / RSC