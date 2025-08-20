Pakistan’s monsoon death toll reaches near 400

ISLAMABAD — Forty-six people were killed in monsoon rains in the past 24 hours, raising Pakistan’s rain-related death toll to 393 since Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

In total, 706 people have died since the onset of the monsoon season on June 26, the NDMA said in its latest situation report.

The agency said most fatalities occurred in house and roof collapses following heavy downpours, while others were caused by flash floods, landslides, electrocution and lightning strikes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been the worst-hit province with 427 deaths.

Monsoon rains have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property nationwide. Since June 26, more than 2,934 houses have been damaged, 1,108 livestock have perished, and about 451 kilometers of roads and 152 bridges have been affected, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir bearing the brunt of the destruction.

Authorities have warned of further rains in the coming days and urged residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures. / XINHUA