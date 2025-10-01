Pelicans play two matches in Melbourne

THE New Orleans Pelicans have become the first NBA franchise to travel to Australia, arriving in Melbourne on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, for two preseason games against National Basketball League clubs.

The Pelicans face Melbourne United on Friday and the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday, part of an eight-game NBA preseason slate at international sites.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said the trip has historical significance as the first by an NBA team to Australia and offers valuable team-building opportunities.

“It’s a great bonding opportunity for our guys,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “We’re excited about interacting with the fans in Australia. For many of us, it’s our first time here. We’ll get some dinners together, do some fan engagements and come out of this stronger.”

NBA players have competed in Australia before, notably during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and in exhibitions ahead of the 2019 Basketball World Cup, but this marks the first visit by an entire NBA team.

The trip includes an open practice, a fan night, a Junior NBA clinic for 50 local children, and appearances by Hall of Famers Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. The Pelicans return to New Orleans late Sunday.

Forward Trey Murphy, whose 2024-25 season ended early due to injury, will make his return in Melbourne.

“I’ve never been to Australia before, so this is a bucket-list trip,” Murphy said. “To come here with my teammates and play basketball is really exciting.”

The Pelicans’ games in Melbourne are among eight preseason contests being played internationally this year.

Philadelphia and New York meet Thursday and Saturday in Abu Dhabi; Orlando and Miami open their preseasons Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Denver and Toronto play Monday in Vancouver; and Phoenix and Brooklyn face off Oct. 10 and 12 in Macao, the NBA’s first games in China since 2019.

Several U.S. cities without NBA teams are also hosting preseason games, including San Diego; Palm Desert and Oceanside, California; North Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Las Vegas.

Talks for the Melbourne trip began when Australian guard Dyson Daniels was with the Pelicans before being traded to Atlanta in 2024.

“Credit to the NBA, to our organization and to the folks in Australia,” Green said. “It shows the reach of the NBA and how global the game has become.”

