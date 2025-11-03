Pezeshkian pledges support for ‘peaceful’ nuclear industry

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that his government is fully committed to supporting the development of the country’s peaceful nuclear program, according to a statement from

his office.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is meant to meet domestic needs and improve living standards, not to develop weapons.

He said Iran’s nuclear activities have been the target of “negative and biased propaganda” aimed at convincing the public that nuclear energy is synonymous with atomic weapons.

The president said his administration will “strongly back the progress and expansion” of Iran’s nuclear capacities so the country’s nuclear industry can gain a larger share of the glo-

bal market.

He said Iran should accelerate the production of radiopharmaceuticals and the development of modern medical technologies, describing them as essential.

“Colonial powers are trying to prevent independent nations, including Iran, from acquiring advanced technologies,” he said.

Western governments have long accused Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the charge, saying its nuclear program is peaceful and focused on power generation and medical uses. / XINHUA