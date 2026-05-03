PFF launches talent identification for U23 team

THE Philippine Football Federation (PFF) formally launched its early preparations for the Philippine under-23 men’s national football team (PMNFT U23) with a talent identification exhibition match at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Sky Pitch in Pasay City.

The match featured two squads composed of the country’s most promising young players drawn from the UAAP , NCAA Philippines and the Philippines Football League (PFL), marking a key step in building the next generation of national team standouts.

The initiative reflects a strategic shift toward sustained, year-round development of the U23 program, even outside of tournament windows.

PFF president John Anthony Gutierrez reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to long-term player development.

“The preparation process of PMNT U23 is designed to measure the potential of our young players. By putting them in high-level environments early, we accelerate not just their development, but their readiness to meet the standards of international football,” he said.

PMNFT U23 head coach Garrath McPherson emphasized that the Federation has closely monitored domestic competitions over the past six months to assemble a high-potential pool largely composed of players born between 2005 and 2007.

“We have had a close eye on the UAAP and PFL competitions for the last six months. We’ve selected 40 to 44 players of the highest potential and this group represents the next cohort for the U23 program,” said McPherson.

“Talent ID activities like this feed into selections for next year’s SEA Games and the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers,” he added.

The exhibition match will be led by U23 Coaches and attended by Talent ID and Scouting personnel. Both sides are composed of standout collegiate and club players competing for a place in the national pool.

“Talent ID games like this complement traditional training camps. These games allow us to see a group of players in a competitive match with less of an impact on club competitions. When players are placed alongside other high-level talents, you get a clearer picture of their performance ceiling,” he explained.

He added the potential to stage similar one-off matches regularly throughout the year.

The Australian gaffer underscored the importance of maintaining momentum after a breakthrough 2025 campaign for the U23 side.

Following the domestic-based assessment, PFF will expand its scouting efforts internationally with a talent identification camp scheduled in San Diego, California, in May 2026, targeting Filipino-eligible players based in the United States. PFF will soon release the application form for the San Diego camp. / PR