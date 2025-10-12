PH lifts poultry import ban on 6 countries, regions

THE Philippines has lifted the temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds from several countries and regions previously affected by avian influenza outbreaks, the country’s Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel signed several memorandum orders formally allowing the resumption of poultry imports of live birds, both domestic and wild, specifically for pets or zoos, from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, as well as Kelantan and Sabah

in Malaysia.

The DA had imposed the ban following reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in those areas. However, according to the DA, all reported cases have since been resolved with no new outbreaks, prompting the government to reopen its borders to these poultry shipments.

The DA said that, in light of the official reports submitted by the concerned veterinary authorities and upon evaluation by the Bureau of Animal Industry, the risk of importing poultry from these areas has been

deemed negligible.

The importation of approved commodities will now be allowed entry into the Philippines, subject to compliance with all existing sanitary and phytosanitary regulations, the DA stated. / XINHUA