PH manufacturing output declines in July

THE Philippines’ manufacturing output declined in July, with the value of production index (VaPI) declining 1.3 percent year-on-year from a 1.2 percent annual increase in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

In July 2024, the VaPI for manufacturing recorded an annual increase of 6.6 percent.

The PSA said the downtrend in the annual rate of VaPI for manufacturing in July 2025 was mainly attributed to the slowdown in the annual increase of the manufacture of food products.

Out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, the PSA said the manufacture of food products was the industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI for manufacturing.

The volume of production index (VoPI) also decreased by 1.1 percent in July from a 1.6 percent increase in the previous month. In July 2024, the VoPI for manufacturing registered an annual increment of 7 percent.

The PSA said the downtrend in the year-on-year growth rate of VoPI for manufacturing in July 2025 was primarily driven by slower increases in the manufacture of food products, the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, and the manufacture of transport equipment.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 10 posted annual decrements in July 2025. Meanwhile, nine industry divisions exhibited yearly increases in their VoPI for manufacturing during the period. / XINHUA