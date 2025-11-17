PH, South Korea seal seasonal workers pact

THE Philippines and South Korea strengthened their partnership through a new joint memorandum for the implementation of South Korea’s seasonal workers program, the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) said Sunday.

“The agreement sets a whole-of-government framework that unites national and local efforts in deploying Filipino seasonal workers to South Korea,” the DA said in a press release.

“It guarantees fair labor practices, legal protection, and proper welfare, while promoting ethical recruitment and agricultural cooperation between both countries,” the DA said.

Under the deal, the DA said it will roll out agricultural training, livelihood programs, and reintegration support for returning workers. / XINHUA